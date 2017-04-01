Quick Clean for Moody Grounds Maintenance

Twenty eight years of track record has established Moody Grounds Maintenance as a leading contractor in Hertfordshire and North London. Most of their customers have been with them for ten years or more and largely because of the high standards of presentation the company and its employees have set for themselves.

A team of fully trained groundsmen, they maintain school grounds, commercial grounds, private stately homes and sports grounds for all types of sport. One such contract is with Winchmore Hill Sports Club, a bastion of the community for over 130 years. A requirement of Moody by the club is the maintenance of their rubber crumb 3g football pitch and they needed a machine to do the job.

"We had heard the GKB Quick Clean 150 was good," says Andrew Moody, "so we arranged with Tom Shinkins at GKB and Ernest Doe's at Bennington for a demonstration of the Quick Clean at Winchmore Hill."

Quick Clean is a threepoint CAT I/II PTO operated machine for quick and thorough cleaning of artificial turf, sweeping up leaves, branches and dirt in a single pass. It uses a depth adaptable brush and shaking screen system to deposit dirt into a waste bin. The screens are interchangeable to allow filtering of different grain sizes such as sand, rubber, cork and TPE.

"We found it very efficient and does what it's designed to do," continues Andrew, "I would say it is a winning formula, for its good value and build quality as much as anything. Tom Shinkins' help and advice on surface techniques and the best way to use the machine was also excellent. The support you get from GKB is just what you want. Moody's will be looking next to extend the work for the Quick Clean out to local schools in North London and South Hertfordshire.

www.gkbmachines.com 07495 883617.