Re-think On Headingley Redevelopment Plan

After detailed dialogue with Leeds City Coucil, Yorkshire County Cricket Club and Leeds Rhinos have withdrawn residential planning applications which were contributing funds to the overall cost of delivering the Headingley Stadium redevelopment project.

The two clubs have requested the council now determine the planning application for the stadium redevelopment at the earliest opportunity, which is likely to be the planning committee meeting on 12th January 2017.

A positive outcome at that committee would still allow delivery of the stadium works in time for the Cricket World Cup in 2019 and the Rugby League World Cup in 2021.

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said, "To deliver the £39m Headingley Carnegie Stadium redevelopment, which everyone wants, we have to find a solution to the funding issue and both Leeds Rhinos and Yorkshire County Cricket Club are working hard, with the help of Leeds City Council, to explore all options."

You can read the original article from Running Rugby HERE

26 Dec 2016

