Reesink Turfcare awarded for ‘outstanding performance’ by Toro

Reesink Turfcare has been recognised by The Toro Company for its outstanding performance in Parts, Service and Technical Training in 2016.

It is, says Reesink's managing director David Cole, a tremendous accolade for the company pitched as it is against all Toro EMEA distributors and coming in Reesink's first year after purchasing the Lely Turfcare business, successfully continuing the sole distribution of Toro products in the UK and Ireland.

David, who received the award from Brad Nagel, director of customer care - international division, The Toro Company, at the Golf Industry Show in Florida, says: "The customer is at the centre of all that we do and we work to achieve the best outcome for our customers that we can. As a distributor, our strategy is to ensure that we deliver strong customer service with all our business partners including Toro and our Authorised Service and Dealer Locations (ASL).

"We are always looking to continually improve on our customer experience after a sale completes, and our Service Level Agreement outlines the core customer service standards, goals and considerations adopted by all our ASLs, which helps to earn the loyalty of our end user clients.

"These common goals, targets and values are our collective benchmark for supporting the end user of any of the commercial turf products distributed by Reesink Turfcare, wherever they are in the UK."

2016 was also the year Reesink started development of its Master Service Technician programme, due for roll out this spring, which provides a strategic career pathway for technicians within the dealer, service centre and Reesink workshop locations. The programme demonstrates the company's investment in the people who ultimately deal with the customer, ensuring the best possible service.

Add to all this, Reesink's focus on keeping the customer's total cost of ownership as low as possible - a shared philosophy with The Toro Company - and it's clear why Reesink was nominated and ultimately won.

But that's not all; Reesink's Denmark office also won the prestigious Distributor of the Year Excellence award, Toro's top honour, awarded to four international distributors out of Toro's 150 in four global markets, which totals more than 90 countries.

David concludes by extending congratulations to Denmark managing director, Carsten Brandt, and specific thanks to David Jackman, Reesink's turf equipment aftermarket manager, and his team for their development of the SLA programme.

Reesink Turfcare - 01480 226800, email info@reesinkturfcare.co.uk, or visit www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk