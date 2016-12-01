Reesink Turfcare’s Clive Pinnock first in industry to be granted LTA Level 4

Reesink Turfcare’s Clive Pinnock who has been in the industry for over 32 years is the first in the turfcare sector to achieve a level four in the Landbased Technician Accreditation scheme (LTA), one of the highest training accolades there is.

Clive completed all his training through Reesink, which was recognised as an assessment training centre in 2016 by the administrators of the LTA scheme to offer training to level two and three. Neil Adams, commercial training manager at Reesink Turfcare, says: “Clive has been granted LTA four status by the engineering council for his services to the industry over the last 30 years, which is a fine achievement. By gaining this LTA four award Clive is now recognised as both an associate member and a Master Technician by the IAgrE.”

The LTA scheme is supported and developed with the backing of the major manufacturers of agricultural, horticultural, forestry and groundscare equipment and is administered by IAgrE on behalf of the industry. It provides a common means of benchmarking, monitoring and assessing, while also providing encouragement and recognition for both employers and technicians and other employees who voluntarily commit to continual professional development in pursuit of technical support excellence. Neil says he hopes this LTA four award “will highlight the importance of loyalty to others not only to the LTA training scheme but to the industry and its organisations as a whole.”

Clive says this training will complement his “lifetime of experience” and he hopes it will benefit those he trains on the cutting technology and after-cut appearance training programme at Reesink: “I wanted to add to my practical experience with the training qualifications I strongly believe in, so when Reesink was made a training centre it made absolute sense to go through the training pathway here and it’s been a great experience.”

Neil says: "Clive is an inspiration, he is determined to keep learning and sharing his knowledge with others. His enthusiasm for both the industry and the Toro brand is evident in how he delivers our training. Even now he’s partially retired, he still delivers our training programme with such enthusiasm attendees can’t help but be motivated.”

Neil goes on to say that Clive provides an example of the positive affect the LTA training Reesink offers can benefit those in the industry. “We offer a robust career path and base for all training and assessment and to see someone like Clive to achieve level four and be the first in the industry to do so is testament to that and the highly motivated individual he is.”

Reesink is looking forward to adding to its training in 2017 with a Master Technician Programme. To take advantage of Reesink’s extensive training programme the new bumper 2017 guide, which includes the course mentioned here run by Clive, is online now at www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk.