     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Monsanto 2017
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Relegated Swindon Town looks to the future with training ground plan

Recently relegated League One football club Swindon Town has secured a site with the intention of building a new training centre.

Club chair Lee Power identified the land formerly occupied by the Twelve Oaks Golf Club to develop the centre.

Earmarked a new headquarters for the club as well as a training ground, the facility is expected to include a gym, treatment rooms and lecture/training rooms for the first team squad and academy players.

The training ground will house a grass pitch and a 4G artificial surface.

A training centre with seven grass pitches and a 4G floodlit surface will also be built on the site for community use.

Money for the project will come from the Nigel Eady Trust - a foundation set up by the wealthy Swindon Town supporter who passed away in 2012.

Swindon Town has held initial discussions with Highworth Town Council in an attempt to secure support for the project.

The club hopes it will be developed within 24 months.

Power said that it would be the "first time that Swindon Town FC has ever had its own state-of-the-art training facility".

"We want this new training centre and pitch facilities to be of benefit to the local clubs as well as Swindon Town," he added.

Last month, the club was relegated to League Two, ending its five-year stay in the third tier.

You can read the full article from Sports Management HERE

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Football, and Industry News on 6 May 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Monthly Guides
May Football Guide
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com