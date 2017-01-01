     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Syngenta news for BTME
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Robbie Hewitt retires after forty years with John Deere dealers Johnston Gilpin

For the past forty years Lisburn man Robbie Hewitt has thoroughly enjoyed a passionate career working on and selling John Deere tractors and machinery but has now decided to call it a day.

Robbie, 63, has just retired as sales director with Johnston Gilpin & Co Ltd, the John Deere dealership based on the Lisnoe Road outside Lisburn.

His career has been an enjoyable one, but Robbie has witnessed many changes over his four decades in the business, with technology being the major player.

"I started off with Johnston Gilpin & Co way back on January 1, 1976 as a mechanic under the watchful eye of Donn McConnell who was the managing director at that time," said Robbie. "I had previously spent seven years working with Stevenson Brothers as a mechanic straight after leaving school.

"I worked as a mechanic, and subsequently foreman mechanic, in Gilpins until 1985 when I moved into sales and I stayed in that department until Christmas just past when I retired.

"Around eight years ago I was made sales director and worked closely with Donn's son Randal, the current managing director.

"During my forty years, I gained many loyal customers who continued to purchase machinery off me right down through their family generations," continued Robbie.

"Sales experience is gained and based on good relationships with customers and that's what helped me over the four decades."

"During the past five years I have noticed the most changes in tractors and machinery with technology coming on leaps and bounds."

"With GPS, telematics and emission controls technology has increased dramatically from the simple tractors in the 80s," he said.

Robbie is very passionate about John Deere and understandably feels it strange not to be going into the dealership on a daily basis.

"People keep asking me what I am going to do now in my retirement," said Robbie. "My simple response to them is that I have never retired before so I am not too sure what I will do," he laughed.

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Industry News, Machinery & Mechanics, and People on 23 Jan 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com