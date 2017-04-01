Royal Norwich Golf Club appoints Peter Todd as Estate Manager

Royal Norwich Golf Club is delighted to announce that it has secured the services of one of the most respected and successful golf course and estates managers in the country, with the appointment of Peter Todd as Estate Manager to oversee the development of its new course. Peter will also take a seat on the board of directors.

Having worked most recently at the London Club, Peter brings more than 25 years of golf course management experience to Royal Norwich and has one of the most enviable reputations in golf club and estate management in the country. As a result, in addition to this role, Peter will also assist Phil Grice in the general management of the business.

Peter commenced his career with Reed International before undertaking a landscape studies qualification. He then worked on the construction of the Nicklaus Ryder Cup PGA Centenary course at Gleneagles before joining the London Club in 1992 where he currently manages two championship courses, The Heritage, a Nicklaus Signature Course, and The International, a Golden Bear design.

During his career he has been involved in course preparation for the Volvo World Match Play Championship 2014, European Open 2008 & 2009, the London Seniors Masters 1995, 2005, 2006 & 2007, the Open Championship Regional Qualifying 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 & 2014 and Golf Live 2011 & 2012.

Speaking of the appointment, David Coventry, Chairman of Royal Norwich Golf Club, said,

"We are truly delighted Peter has agreed to join us and to lead the Estate team, not just for the construction and growing in period of our new course and facilities at Weston Park, but thereafter as well.

"Peter is one of the most respected golf course and estates managers in the country and his appointment sends a strong message that our intention to build a benchmark course and club is not just marketing speak, but a serious objective that will become even clearer in the months to come. We could not wish for a stronger top professional team."

Talking of his role, Peter Todd said,

"Rarely are new golf courses built in the UK on such a great piece of land - a gently undulating 18th century parkland landscape, featuring free draining soils and mature trees. I could see from the very first time I walked on to the site that these courses could be something special.

"The opportunity to steer the project in the position of Estate Manager, coupled with the offer of an appointment as a Director on the Board and thereby playing an integral role in the management, were key to attracting me to the club. The clearly thought through business plan aiming to create a sustainable, long term future, that delivers exceptional facilities, reinforced my decision to join the team at Royal Norwich. "

Peter takes up his role on 10 July 2017 at the expiry of his current notice period.

Royal Norwich Golf Club recently announced the £17m sale of its Hellesdon course to Persimmon Homes in preparation for its move to its new site at Weston Park. Preliminary work on the Weston Park course has already begun with a view of opening in early 2019.

For further information of Royal Norwich Golf Club please visit www.royalnorwichgolf.co.uk.