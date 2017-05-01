     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Grounds Training May 2017
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Royal Parks charity appoints new chief executive

Royal Parks have announced the appointment of Andrew Scattergood as their new Chief Executive following an open recruitment process.

Andrew joined the Royal Parks Agency as its chief executive in June 2015, and now takes on the role with the new charity.

Previously he held roles at Ofcom, Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Foreign Office.

He worked on the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics for 10 years. Earlier in his career he was Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.

If you would like to view the original article please visit HERE.

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Parks, Industry News, and Parks & Gardens on 18 May 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com