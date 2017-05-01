Royal Parks charity appoints new chief executive

Royal Parks have announced the appointment of Andrew Scattergood as their new Chief Executive following an open recruitment process.

Andrew joined the Royal Parks Agency as its chief executive in June 2015, and now takes on the role with the new charity.

Previously he held roles at Ofcom, Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Foreign Office.

He worked on the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics for 10 years. Earlier in his career he was Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.

If you would like to view the original article please visit HERE.