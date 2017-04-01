Sales & Marketing teams refreshed at Spider to support sales drive in the Americas

Sales and marketing teams enhanced at slope mower manufacturer Dvorak, to support sales drive in northern Europe and the Americas.

To support a progressive and structured sales initiative in northern Europe and across the Americas, The Dvorak svahove sekacky Ltd., Czech manufacturers of the Spider range of remote controlled slope mowers, has added new members to its sales and marketing teams.

Peter Driver has been appointed as Public Relations Consultant and will be based in the UK, working closely with the international sales and marketing teams at the company's modern head office and manufacturing premises in Pohled, Czech Republic. He will be responsible for raising the profile of the Spider brand across northern Europe and the Americas.

He has been associated with the turfcare industry for over 20 years having recently retired following a career at Ransomes Jacobsen, the international turf maintenance equipment manufacturer, based in Ipswich, UK.

Commenting on the appointments, Lubomír Dvorak , Founder and Managing Director of the Dvorak company said, "We are delighted that we have persuaded Peter out of retirement to join us as at this exciting time for our business. We have recently changed our distribution in the UK and are now represented by T H WHITE Machinery Imports Ltd. We have also appointed Nick Penn as our northern European Sales Manager, while Jason Bristow now heads up our Americas sales operation supported by Lubor Hladik, International Sales Manager.

"We have appointed two new distributors in Canada to maximise the potential in this area and have also consolidated our USA business, Slope Care, which is now majority owned by us. We have some exciting new products coming to market over the next year and are determined to significantly grow our business as we approach 2020. These recent appointments and changes to our distribution demonstrate that we will enhance our position as the global leader in remote controlled mowing."

The Dvorak - svahove sekacky Ltd. was founded on July 1, 2004 by Lubomír Dvorak. The patent protected radio controlled Spider slope mower is the dominant product of the company. The revolutionary design of the Spider product range created a new sector into the groundscare market when introduced in 2004. During the past 13 years we have expanded our product portfolio and sales network to over 40 countries around the world.

Spider mowers can be used in multiple applications on golf courses; local authority open spaces; national, regional and local parks; water and river management; roads, rail and highways; waste management sites, airports and military installations; power generation utilities; vineyards and orchards; national heritage sites; skiing and sport resorts; motor sport arenas and solar farms.