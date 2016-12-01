Sheldon Bonner recovering after brain surgery

Over the course of the next few days the December/January issue of the Pitchcare magazine will land. This issue features Sheldon Bonner, Head Groundsman at St Peter's School, York on the front cover.

Since interviewing Sheldon, we are shocked to learn that he has been taken ill and diagnosed as having a brain tumour.

Following hospital scans and tests, Sheldon was operated on this week (19th December) and we understand from his partner, Vikki, that the surgery went well.

Estates Manager Giles Roberts says: "We are all delighted to hear that his operation went well and, working closely with Sheldon as I do, I am not surprised to hear that he is planning to resume his duties at the school as soon as possible. We all wish him the speediest of recoveries."

Sentiments shared by all of us at Pitchcare and, I'm sure, the whole of the turfcare industry.