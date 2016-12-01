     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Christmas Logo
The Ohio State University
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Sheldon Bonner recovering after brain surgery

Over the course of the next few days the December/January issue of the Pitchcare magazine will land. This issue features Sheldon Bonner, Head Groundsman at St Peter's School, York on the front cover.

Since interviewing Sheldon, we are shocked to learn that he has been taken ill and diagnosed as having a brain tumour.

Following hospital scans and tests, Sheldon was operated on this week (19th December) and we understand from his partner, Vikki, that the surgery went well.

Estates Manager Giles Roberts says: "We are all delighted to hear that his operation went well and, working closely with Sheldon as I do, I am not surprised to hear that he is planning to resume his duties at the school as soon as possible. We all wish him the speediest of recoveries."

Sentiments shared by all of us at Pitchcare and, I'm sure, the whole of the turfcare industry.

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Industry News, and People on 22 Dec 2016

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com