Smithco XL 70 Roller debuts at BTME

Jacobsen, the European distributor of Smithco rollers, showcased the all-new Smithco XL 70 roller at this year's BTME in Harrogate.

The new Smithco XL 70 ride-on greens roller features the widest available rolling width of 70", providing unrivalled productivity on all fronts. The XL 70 green roller is powered by a 16 hp Briggs Vanguard gasoline engine, and the productive roller is able to work at a ground speed of 10 mph.

The hydraulically driven greens roller features a triple roller drive system for superior traction and safety in all turf and terrain conditions. Additionally, the direct drive hydraulic motors to each roller cylinder eliminates the maintenance required on mechanical drive systems featuring no chains or sprockets.

Richard Tyrrell, Product Manager at Jacobsen said:

"We are delighted to be distributors of the Smithco greens roller range. They are fantastic products with a great track record of being reliable and easy-to-use. This particular model is Smithco's most productive roller to date with an impressive 70" rolling width, which will undoubtedly mean that the XL 70 is going to be a staple machine in any greenkeeping facility."

The Smithco XL 70 has been engineered with operator safety and comfort in mind. The roller features an easy-to-use keyed ignition switch, engine throttle and choke which are all easily accessible from the operator's seat. Dual drive pedals control left and right operation and rolling speed, and pedals are connected to a hydraulic pump by a fully steel linkage system for a high level of durability. The operator's seat is high-backed and cushioned, providing ultimate comfort for the operator.

The independent articulating roller heads produce a wider and more stable ride. Other benefits, including a 3-roller independent driving system, direct drive and power steering ensures that the bar has been raised with the introduction of the new Smithco XL 70 greens roller.