Sport Wales turns to DataHub for facilities audit

A wide-ranging facilities audit has been launched by Sport Wales in an attempt to improve its provision through "better informed investment decisions".

The grassroots sport funding organisation has partnered with DataHub - a database for all facilities across the health and fitness industry - to carry out the audit.

Location and facility specification details of the nation's indoor sporting venues will be updated, allowing Sport Wales to develop strategic priorities and invest where it needs to.

As part of the partnership, Sport Wales will join the DataHub Steering Group, joining ukactive, CLOA, Sporta, Swim England, Badminton England, England Squash, Places for People, GLL and Gladstone.

Graham Williams, deputy director of community sport at Sport Wales, said DataHub's service allowed the organisation to "collaborate with the sector and strategically plan and improve sites".

"As an organisation, we strive to develop an active, healthy nation through sport," he added. "The existence and development of facilities that enable people to get active and stay active is a big part of achieving that vision."

DataHub was developed by sports management and events consultant 4 global in 2013.

The platform holds information from more than 157 operators, 1,1000 sites and more than 270m site visits.

4 global director Alex Burrows said: "It's refreshing to see a national sport agency adopt a progressive and collaborative approach to a traditional facilities audit. Embedding the Sport Wales national database within such a significant 'data community' will provide direct benefits to all the organisations involved."

by in Multi-sports venues, and Industry News on 17 May 2017

