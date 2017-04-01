     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Maxwell HumiMax
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Spring has sprung!

Buy 4 Rain Bird Eagle Rotors and get one extra FREE!!

As irrigation systems across the country get fired up and tested in preparation for the 2017 season this special Rain Bird Spring offer is perfectly timed.

The industry leading Eagle range of rotors offer the very best quality, efficiency and durability so take advantage of this offer which is valid throughout April and May.

It covers the Eagle range of rotors including 351B, 700B, 700E, 751B, 751E, 900E & 950E.

The offer is based on the purchase of Rain Bird rotors within the same family, for example if you buy four 751E rotors you will actually receive five 751E rotors !

For further details, conditions and how to claim this deal contact the LWS team on 0345 230 9697 or email simon@lws.uk.com

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Drainage & Irrigation, and Machinery & Mechanics on 10 Apr 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com