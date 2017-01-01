     Welcome! Login | Register
Syngenta news for BTME
Stealthily Does It

New Toro Stealth Kit joins popular Lynx control system on Reesink stand.

The new Stealth Kit is the latest addition to Toro's Infinity series golf sprinkler and joins the ever-popular Lynx PC control system and the highly versatile Flex series sprinklers on the Reesink stand at BTME.

Toro's Stealth Kits can be installed onto any Infinity sprinkler and its innovative patent-pending design means grass can grow directly on top of the sprinkler, eliminating not only turf disruption and damage, but the hard surface bounce should a golf ball hit it.

Robert Jackson, Reesink's irrigation manager, says: "By allowing turf growth on top of the sprinkler, Toro has created a situation where irrigating the turf does not affect the cutting process. A seamless and continuous area for cutting is created and this is music for all turfcare professional's ears. The fact that the sprinkler includes the benefit of Smart Access technology, allowing for easy access to all adjustments and other internal components, is another big advantage."

The internal turf cup with the capacity to grow 1.5 inches of turf is designed to encourage water drainage and prevent root rot, meaning grass roots are able to retain optimum health and the appearance of the turf is not affected.

The Smart Access compartment allows access to the pilot valve, GDC module and wire splices without having to dig up the sprinkler, plus it enables easy access to the arc adjustment, snap rings, riser removal assembly, valve and rock screen, too.

Joining Stealth, and back again at BTME, is Lynx. Fast and intuitive, Lynx software provides greenkeeping and sports professionals with all the information they need to better manage water and resources. It is the only control system for golf and irrigated sports venues available from Toro because, quite simply, no other is needed, Lynx can do everything.

Robert concludes: "Thanks to its continuing popularity with golf clubs and sporting venues the length and breadth of Britain, Lynx is rightly on show again at BTME. When combined with Toro's Infinity sprinklers customers get the ideal combination to maximise performance with minimal effort. The unprecedented amount of integrated information packed into Lynx software continues to appeal to those who want to get irrigation jobs done more quickly, more easily and, above all, more effectively.

"We've got a great range of irrigation solutions suitable for all applications and budgets on show in Hall M and can advise on the best water-management products for turfcare professionals' varying needs."

by in Machinery & Mechanics, and Golf on 24 Jan 2017

