Stop thief!

Polaris officially announces at the LAMMA show that all new Polaris ATVs and Side by Side vehicles (excluding the Youth range) will be fitted with the CESAR ATV System.

Security for ATVs and Utility vehicles has become a growing concern and as Europe's leading All-Terrain Vehicle manufacturer, Polaris has taken this positive action towards protecting customers' vehicles. The company has formed a new partnership with the CESAR Scheme - the official security initiative of the CEA (Construction Equipment Association) and the AEA (Agricultural Engineers Association) and Datatag, who are the technology partner behind CESAR. CESAR, is already widely recognized on larger construction and agricultural equipment and since launch over 225,000 machines have been registered and are protected with CESAR.

The CESAR System is fitted to new Polaris vehicles by authorised Polaris dealers, and comprises both visible and covert markings which are a real deterrent to the prospective thieves. Should a vehicle be taken, quick police access to the CESAR database provides an instant trace on stolen equipment via Datatag's 24/7 UK Secure Contact Centre. The system is recognized by national and local government agencies and supported by the Home Office and National Police Chiefs' Council.

Statistics show that a CESAR registered machine is four times less likely to be stolen and six times more likely to be recovered if it is taken. CESAR is approved by all major insurers and the NFU Mutual for example can offer a 12.5% discount with their NFU 5X farm machinery product policy if your ATV or side by side is fitted with the CESAR system. When you purchase a new Polaris ATV or side by side utility vehicle it comes complete with the CESAR system already fitted and there are no annual fees or charges and no recovery fees should your machine be stolen and recovered.

13 Jan 2017

