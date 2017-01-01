STRI Group go stateside

STRI Group has joined forces with a leading provider of turfgrass education, Auburn University, to initiate research and development programmes throughout the US sports surface market.

The agreement, with the world-renowned Alabama-based University, will focus primarily on expanding the US soccer industry, as well as conducting surfaces research in other sports including golf, football, baseball and equestrian.

The collaboration aims to further enhance Auburn's existing turfgrass and sports turf research facility, helping it become a centre of excellence for innovations and emerging technologies in sports turf. Auburn will showcase cutting edge techniques and technologies such as grow-lights, water management and reinforced turf systems.

Scott McElroy, professor in the College of Agriculture's Crop, Soil and Environmental Sciences Department, said: "Working with STRI is a great opportunity to not only grow our research program at Auburn, but to also greatly enhance the educational content, internship experiences and job opportunities for our students."

Over the past five years, STRI has reinforced its position as a market leader in the sports surface industry. With its collaboration with Auburn, STRI secures a permanent presence on four continents, with further significant investments being made at its facilities in Australia, the United Kingdom and Qatar.

Lee Penrose, STRI Group Director, said: "STRI is thrilled to collaborate with such a forward thinking and well-respected university. Together, our organisations will create the leading sports turf facility in the US, demonstrating the latest in international thinking."