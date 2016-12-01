     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Christmas Logo
The Ohio State University
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

STRI Launches Chinese Business

The inauguration of ä¸Šæµ·ä½"èµžè‰åªç§'æŠ€æœ‰é™å…¬å¸ (Shanghai Tizan Turf Science Co. Ltd), took place at the prestigious Century Park football facility in Shanghai. The event, hosted by Joanna Roper, the Director General of Department for International Trade, and Mr Xiaohua Lin, Vice President of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), was attended by The English Premier League, The FA along with several Chinese football clubs and government officials.

The new company has multiple high-end projects already underway. It is servicing the industry with a design, build, supply and operate model to provide elite football pitches and associated equipment for stadia and training facilities. As a result, it will bring cutting edge products, services and expertise to the Chinese football industry.

Current developments include the construction of a world class, multi-pitch training centre in Kunming in addition to a significant stadium and coaching facility in Wuhan, Hubei Province. Heavyweight projects in Shanghai, Beijing and Nanning are also about to commence.

In addition, the business is working closely with the CFA to improve playing surfaces for the Chinese national football team, as they bid to make a big impact on international tournaments. One of the many key strategic relationships the company has already formed.

Welcoming the new business Mr Lin said: "The CFA support this new business and will welcome the wealth of international expertise which STRI Group brings to the Chinese football industry. We will actively encourage our venues to improve their facilities utilising the products and services they provide."

Mark Godfrey, STRI Group CEO, said: "Alongside our highly successful businesses in Qatar and Australia, this company is part of our long-term commitment to the Asia-Pacific region. It will greatly assist the Chinese national ambitions for further development in football."

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Industry News, and Football on 24 Dec 2016

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com