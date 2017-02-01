Stuart Canvas launches tracked sightscreen

Stuart Canvas, the UK's leading manufacturer of bespoke sports, commercial and industrial covers, is branching out to offer smaller village cricket grounds a new and innovative sight screen solution that will mean screens may now be put in very tight areas where the standard wheeled screens cannot go.

The new lightweight sightscreens are fixed to a track with a narrow base so that the screen doesn't interfere with the playing area and these may be easily manoeuvred by one person.

Traditional sightscreens on a wheeled base are around 3-4m wide while the new sightscreen is just 1m in width. With galvanised steel framework, the tracked sightscreen solution allows clubs to remove the UPVC slats at any time while the steel framework remains out of the way. The system may also be taken down at the end of the season and re-erected at the beginning of the next season.

Based in Warrington, Stuart Canvas has built a strong reputation as a worldwide manufacturer of pitch care products as well as a range of bespoke cricket ground equipment from covers to full non turf training facilities.

Edward Stoddart, Chief Executive of Stuart Canvas, comments: "Extending our range of traditional sightscreens to meet the needs of our clients was a logical step for the company to take. Ensuring our products fit our client's needs, is at the heart of what we do, as we continue to expand and improve our product offering to meet demand."

Stuart Canvas is the UK's leading manufacturer of sports ground covers (including tennis, cricket and frost covers), canvas covers and haulage covers. Established in 1971, the company has over 45 years of experience in manufacturing PVC and cotton covers for sport and the industry. The company also produces covers tailored to suit individual requirements of size and weight, for military, commercial and leisure use.