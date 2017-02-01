Stuart Canvas secures sponsorship with Lancashire Cricket Board

Stuart Canvas, the UK's leading provider of sports ground and industrial covers based in Warrington, has secured a sponsorship agreement with Lancashire Cricket Board.

The £2000 sponsorship deal will see Stuart Canvas's branding and logo featured on the LCB website, banners and marketing material as well as a presence at LCB events and games with promotion of the company across the cricket network and the LCBs 317 clubs.

Edward Stoddart, Chief Executive Officer of Stuart Canvas, comments: "We are thrilled to be an LCB sponsor across their events, online and in marketing materials. The sponsorship provides a real opportunity to showcase our high quality, bespoke products within the sporting sector in the North of England."

Bobby Denning, MD of Lancashire Cricket Board, adds; "The board is delighted to have Stuart Canvas as a sponsor, as they have a great reputation within the sports industry and we look forward to the opportunities it could bring to the network."

Stuart Canvas is the UK's leading manufacturer of sports ground covers (including tennis, cricket and frost covers), canvas covers and haulage covers. Established in 1971, the company has over 45 years of experience in manufacturing PVC and cotton covers for both the sports and industry. The company also produces covers tailored to suit individual requirements of size and weight, for military, commercial and leisure use.

Lancashire Cricket Board are the National Governing Body for cricket in Lancashire and promote the game of cricket at all levels through partnership of the Professional and Recreational Cricketing bodies and all other appropriate agencies within Lancashire. LCB aim to engage with all communities, providing opportunities that excite all involved to improve their experiences at all levels of cricket.