Over the last two months, the Amenity Forum has been on tour across the UK holding some 13 free events aiming to update those involved in the amenity sector of current issues and matters related to weed, pest and disease control. Some 450 people attended in total and the topics discussed were wide ranging.

However each demonstrated the important and essential nature of weed, pest and disease control impacting upon every UK citizen in terms of creating safe, healthy and fit for purpose amenity areas.

The launch of the website www.GetBritainMoving.uk was widely well received, emphasising as it does the important role of amenity in society. Just one example recently was to those who watched the FA Cup semi-finals played on an excellent pitch. We take this quality too often for granted, but it would not happen without the dedication and actions of those who maintain such surfaces.

We are in the grip of both local and national elections - a good time to emphasise to those seeking office, how important amenity is to us all and that maintenance of our streets, pavements, railways and more is so vitally important. We should also not miss the opportunity to emphasise that decisions need to be based upon science and evidence, not just opinion. We still see headlines about methods of weed control which do not have such evidence checking.

Approved professionals engaged in the amenity sector, certainly those who are members of the Amenity Forum, always put health and safety at the top of their list in terms of choosing the appropriate methods of weed, pest and disease management.

John Moverley, chairman of the Amenity Forum, commenting upon the recent round of events, said "It was certainly quite hectic to visit so many locations in such a short time but equally it was inspiring. It was great to see so many elements of our vital sector represented and to talk to those directly engaged in the activities. Whether in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales or the regions of England, this stood out loud and proud. We do need to communicate this even more widely to all. What is undertaken is vital and important and impacts upon everyone."

The Forum will continue to engage in discussions and events throughout the summer and on October 12th, will hold its annual conference and exhibition at the Pirelli Stadium at Burton on Trent, now regarded as a must attend event for anyone involved in or with an interest in weed, pest and disease control and amenity.

Full details are available on the Forum website www.amenityforum.co.uk or by emailing, admin@amenityforum.net