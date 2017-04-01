The Calthorpe Project scoops March’s Outstanding London Sports Venue Award

Camden's Calthorpe Project has been voted March's MyLocalPitch Outstanding London Sports Award.



Calthorpe Project's astroturf 5-a-side pitch is hugely popular with Londoners and has floodlights to ensure post work games are no issue. Women's football is thriving here too with a wide choice of one-off games and leagues to get involved with. Football coaching for young people, 16+, is free of charge with the Rising Coach programme.



As well as the football pitch being a grassroots hub for the local community, the core aim of the project is providing a centre and garden where locals can improve their quality of life.



There is a volunteer and training programme to help people learn new skills, provide opportunity for social interaction and outdoor exercise as well as offering horticultural training for adults with learning difficulties.



The award, which is determined by MyLocalPitch users, was based on pitch quality, venue amenities and customer experience.



MyLocalPitch is a platform for sports players who want to find and book sports venues in London. Users have the choice of over 1,000 venues for 16 featured sports.



Jamie Foale, Co-Founder of MyLocalPitch, commented: "Calthorpe Project has been a long favourite with our users thanks to the fine football facility as well as the wonderful work the group does in the local community. Congratulations to Ray and all the team."



Ray Ansah, Sports Development Manager at Calthorpe Project said: "We are very pleased to receive this award, the recognition will contribute to making more people aware of the good work we do. Many thanks to MLP for their continuing support with making our five a side pitch accessible to as many people as possible."