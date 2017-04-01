The Dennis Razor: The Ultimate Mower for Wycliffe Bowls Club

Wycliffe Bowls Club head greenkeeper Keith Freakley and his assistant Raymond John Carter have both praised their recently purchased Dennis Razor Ultra 560 for its ease of operation.

For the past six years, Keith has been looking after the stunning greens at Wycliffe Bowls Club, which can be found in Lutterworth, Leicestershire. As the club continued to grow and membership numbers soared, Keith brought in Raymond to take on the mowing responsibilities in order to enable Keith to concentrate on other areas of maintenance.

In taking their procedures to an even higher standard, Raymond was presented with a brand new Dennis Razor Ultra 560 cylinder mower - which made for the perfect start to his new role.

"The Razor Ultra has made life a lot easier for me. I was already familiar with Dennis, having used one of their machines at my previous club. That was an older model, which still worked a treat, but getting to use a brand new Dennis machine on my first day was just fantastic."

"It is beautiful to handle, always starts with the first pull, and it cuts nice and even across the blade when you're mowing. It also has a great roller to give you good runs on the green for that all important presentation."

"I think it's just perfect to use. It goes at a nice even pace and you can slow it down if you want to. In my opinion, it is the ultimate machine."

The Razor Ultra 560 has been developed specifically to meet the demands of fine turf such as bowling greens, golf greens and cricket pitches. With a 560mm (22") cutting width, the Razor Ultra 560 incorporates many key features including an 11 bladed cutting cylinder, ultra-short wheelbase for undulating surfaces, tungsten tipped groomer, compact handle design for extra maneuverability, click height adjusters and stub free transport wheels for easy transport from site to site.

Selected by many greenkeepers like Keith and Raymond for its quality of cut, the Razor Ultra 560 also boasts incredibly simple operation controls - something which Keith believes is essential.

"As a greenkeeper I don't like anything too complicated - and in that respect the Razor Ultra is the best mower anyone could wish for. Before I purchased the machine I looked at other models but felt they were incredibly complicated to operate - I just couldn't get on with them at all."

"With the Razor Ultra it was totally the opposite. Instantly we saw how very easy it is to set it up and the click adjusters for a precise height of cut and controls are so easy that I think anyone could operate it."

"The Razor Ultra is the first brand new mower the club has ever purchased - and the club has been going nearly 25 years. For that reason, we wanted to ensure we made the right decision and by all accounts we certainly did."

For further information or a no obligation demonstration, please contact Dennis 01332 824 777 or visit www.dennisuk.com