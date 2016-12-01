The FIH Quality Programme for Hockey Turf was launched in October 2015 as part of FIH's 10-year Hockey Revolution strategy aimed at making hockey a global game that inspires the next generation. It was developed specifically as part of a major initiative aimed at increasing the degree of professionalism in hockey.

The FIH Executive Board has been asking National Associations and Continental Federations to adopt the Programme since then, giving further endorsement of the long term benefits that this quality assurance initiative provides.

Now, 12 months down the line, the Quality Programme has been one of the first key success stories in relation to this initiative. FIH's international standards have set a level of quality that ensures the sustainability, affordability and accessibility of hockey fields worldwide.

This has been recognised not only by partners, facility owners, National Associations and Continental Federations, but across the sports industry.

FIH has been working hard to align its strategy with that of the International Olympic Committee's. Olympic Agenda 2020 highlights the importance of sustainability and environmental impact of sports and with measures being taken to address such areas, the IOC are now using the FIH Quality Programme for Hockey Turf as a case study for other sports to follow.

Further information is available HERE