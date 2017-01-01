The R&A To Partner Golf Environment Awards

STRI Group is delighted to announce that The R&A has agreed to become a lead partner of the Golf Environment Awards (GEA).

The R&A will work alongside STRI to bring greater credibility and recognition to what is the most valued and established award programme, that directly promotes golf's positive environmental standing.

The GEA provide the platform from which the golf industry can demonstrate environmental excellence in all its forms. This has been demonstrated by past finalists and can range from relatively simple but effective projects, to grand scale schemes.

The environment forms a key part of The R&A's sustainability drive (forming an important element of its GreenLinks initiative for The Open), FEGGA's statement on Responsible Golf Course Management, the OnCourse® platform and the Golf Environment Organisation's certification programme, GEO Certified.

Bob Taylor, head of ecology at STRI, said: "There is no better time to become involved in the Golf Environment Awards now that The R&A has come on board. They will bring fresh ideas, and enhanced recognition that will elevate environmental awareness and excellence at golf club level."

Steve Isaac, Director - Sustainability at The R&A said, "We are delighted to be supporting the Golf Environment Awards and celebrating the success of initiatives which have sustainability in golf as a primary consideration."

STRI is also indebted to its existing sponsors - Ransomes Jacobson, Farmura, Syngenta, Tillers Turf and Wiedenmann and would like to thank them for their continued support. The R&A's involvement in the GEA Awards does not constitute or imply its endorsement for the sponsor's products or services.