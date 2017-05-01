The Van Gogh of football pitches

Current Premier League champions Leicester are preparing to hand over their trophy to Chelsea this weekend, but when it comes to pitch designs, the Foxes are still riding high at the top.

Craig Shakespeare's side travel to Manchester City this weekend, but they still have two fixtures remaining at the King Power Stadium - starting with Tottenham on May 18 before the visit of Bournemouth three days later.

With their Premier League status secured courtesy of the 3-0 victory over Watford last weekend, the Midlands club can enjoy their final three games this season with their sights set on a top-half finish.

But while Shakespeare puts his squad through their paces at their Belvoir Drive training base, the club's groundsmen have been busy perfecting their latest design at the home ground.

Leicester's performance against the Hornets last Saturday was every bit as immaculate as the playing surface, with an eye-catching design from chief groundsman Joe Ledwidge receiving plaudits for the state of the pitch heading into the summer break.

You can read the original article from the Daily Mail HERE