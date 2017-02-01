Top award for Beer Albion groundsman Peter Adkin

Beer Albion Groundsman Peter Adkin has received the prestigious Groundsman of the Year award from the Devon County Football Association.

Peter has been maintaining Beer's football ground for over 20 years and the quality of the playing surface at The Furzebrake is testament to his dedication and skill, all provided on a voluntary basis.

It was no coincidence that last Saturday, Beer was one of the few grounds in the whole of Devon County where the pitch was playable after a week of heavy rain. Invariably during heavier winters than this, Peter has managed to get the game on when most of the County programme is washed out.

The occasion of his award was marked with a presentation by Bernard Leach, chairman of Devon County FA prior to last Saturday's home game with Elmore.

The award ceremony was also attended attended by Paul Morrison, Devon County FA chief executive, and Roland Brown, vice chairman of the Macron Devon and Exeter Football League.

Image: Beer FC groundsman Peter Adkin is presented with the Devon County FA Groundsman of the Year award by the Devon FA Chairman Bernard Leach. Also in the picture are the Beer Albion first team' (Left to right); Jack White, Jack Prior, Mark Rooke, Pedro Fontes, Chris Long, Josh Moughton, Peter Adkin(Groundsman), Bernard Leach (Chairman Devon County FA), George Harwood, Andrew Foster, Sam Phillips, Ollie Paget, Joe Adkin, Jacob Clode, Ed Karajev, Simon Smith (kneeling).

You can read the original article from the Exmouth Journal HERE