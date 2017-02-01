     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Grounds Training New Website
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Top award for Beer Albion groundsman Peter Adkin

Beer Albion Groundsman Peter Adkin has received the prestigious Groundsman of the Year award from the Devon County Football Association.

Peter has been maintaining Beer's football ground for over 20 years and the quality of the playing surface at The Furzebrake is testament to his dedication and skill, all provided on a voluntary basis.

It was no coincidence that last Saturday, Beer was one of the few grounds in the whole of Devon County where the pitch was playable after a week of heavy rain. Invariably during heavier winters than this, Peter has managed to get the game on when most of the County programme is washed out.

The occasion of his award was marked with a presentation by Bernard Leach, chairman of Devon County FA prior to last Saturday's home game with Elmore.

The award ceremony was also attended attended by Paul Morrison, Devon County FA chief executive, and Roland Brown, vice chairman of the Macron Devon and Exeter Football League.

Image: Beer FC groundsman Peter Adkin is presented with the Devon County FA Groundsman of the Year award by the Devon FA Chairman Bernard Leach. Also in the picture are the Beer Albion first team' (Left to right); Jack White, Jack Prior, Mark Rooke, Pedro Fontes, Chris Long, Josh Moughton, Peter Adkin(Groundsman), Bernard Leach (Chairman Devon County FA), George Harwood, Andrew Foster, Sam Phillips, Ollie Paget, Joe Adkin, Jacob Clode, Ed Karajev, Simon Smith (kneeling).

You can read the original article from the Exmouth Journal HERE

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Football, and Industry News on 14 Feb 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Monthly Guides
February Football Guide
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com