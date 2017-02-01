Top man at Trump Turnberry to take centre stage at BIGGA Scottish Conference

Allan Patterson, Estates and Courses Manager at Trump Turnberry, will be among the speakers at the BIGGA Scotland Golf Industry Conference 2017.

Taking place at Perth Concert Hall on Tuesday 7 March, the conference is the flagship event of the 2017 calendar for the British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association's Scottish Region and brings together professionals from around the country and from all sectors of the golf industry.

Also speaking at the Scottish conference will be Dr Steve Otto, director of research and testing at The R&A, and course designer Martin Ebert, of MacKenzie and Ebert.

BIGGA is the membership organisation for golf greenkeepers in the United Kingdom and works to aid the professional development of its more than 5,700 members, as well as enhancing the reputation of greenkeepers across the golf and turf management industries. Conferences are a vital part of that continuing aim and provide fantastic opportunities for education and networking.

There will also be talks on ecology and sustainability from the Sports Turf Research Institute's Bob Taylor alongside Guy Redford of Loch Lomond Golf Club and Amanda Dorans of 2017 Scottish Open venue Dundonald Links.

A talk on volunteering at TPC Sawgrass will be given by Murrayfield's Graeme Davidson and Paul Miller of the Scottish Rural College, while Kingsbarn's Alan Hogg will also be speaking.

Given the world-class standard of speakers and the new, larger venue, the BIGGA Scottish Conference is expected to be one of the largest ever gatherings of Scottish greenkeepers and turf management professionals.

BIGGA Scotland Chairman Stuart Ferguson MG said: "I am really looking forward to hosting the conference and I believe the line-up of presenters we have is exceptional and sure to appeal to many. I am particularly pleased that we have secured the spectacular new venue of Perth Concert Hall for our event.

"The conference will conclude with a presentation from Allan Patterson on the redesign of Trump Turnberry, and I know fellow greenkeepers will be excited to hear what he has to say.

"It is my hope that the conference continues to grow in strength and by relocating to Perth with its excellent transportation links, I believe we are making it more accessible to everyone working in this great industry."