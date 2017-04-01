Top Safety Accreditation for Duralock UK LTD

Duralock UK has been awarded accreditation from Alcumus SafeContractor forachieving excellence in health and safety in the workplace.

Alcumus SafeContractor is a leading third party accreditation scheme which recognises extremely rigorous standards in health and safety managementamongst contractors. It is used by thousands of organisations in the UK from SMEs to FTSE 100 companies.

Duralock is principally involved in the PVC fencing sector, specialising in the Equine and Sports industries, with a £3 million turnover. Duralock's most recent clients have included major playerssuch as Ascot Racecourse, Epsom Downs Racecourse and the RFU.

The company's application for SafeContractor accreditation was driven by the need for a uniform standard across the business. SafeContractor accreditation will enhance the company's ability to winnew contracts, and its commitment to safety will be viewed positively by its insurers when the company liability policy is up for renewal.

"Major organisations simply cannot afford to run the risk of employing contractors who are not able to prove that they have sound health and safety policies in place. More companies need to understand the importance of adopting good risk management in the way that Duralock has done. The firm's high standard has set an example which hopefully will be followed by other companies within the sector." - Gemma Archibald, Director of Alcumus SafeContractor

Production & Installation Manager Jack Green, who was instrumental in ensuring Duralock worked towards the accreditation said: "We are thrilled to have been approved by the SafeContractor scheme. Safety is paramount in every stage of the production process and it makes sense that we take the same level of care when it comes to our installations. At Duralock, we strive to be at the forefront of new technologies and processes and feel that this accreditation can only add to our already excellent reputation."