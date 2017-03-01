Turf Technical Seminar success

Over 50 professionals, from many sectors of the industry, attended a Turf Technical Seminar yesterday in association with BIGGA Midlands and Pitchcare.

With an unprecedented amount of changes impacting the turf manager's chemical control portfolio, the event (hosted at Molineux Stadium) featured a number of industry experts, including Syngenta's UK Turf & Business Manager Daniel Lightfoot along with Maxwell Amenity Services, Technical Managers John Handley and James Grundy.

Attendees were informed on the latest changes in the industry, including product developments and best practice guidance, before taking an all access tour of the Wolverhampton Wanderers venue by Head Groundsman Wayne Lumbard.

Wayne commented: "Events like this are so valuable to gaining information and networking with others. I believe the venue makes a difference to the overall feel and enjoyment of the day and it's wonderful to host such an event. It's also encouraging to see so many people taking time out of their busy schedules to attend, especially given the warmer weather."

