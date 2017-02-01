Two awards and one massive chance to shine

Entry opens for the Toro Student Greenkeeper of the Year Awards 2017

The prestigious Toro Student Greenkeeper of the Year awards are returning for 2017 and the British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association is encouraging its members to get involved with this career-defining opportunity.

Last year Jimmy Heritage, of Maylands, joined the list of talented greenkeepers who have secured the highly coveted Toro Student Greenkeeper of the Year award, which is now in its 29th year.

"Winning the award was the culmination of three years' hard work," said Jimmy, 25. "Greenkeeping has become such a passion for me and it is fantastic that we work in an industry where those who work hard and are dedicated are rewarded for their successes.

"I hope that there are many more highlights to come in my career, but winning Toro Student Greenkeeper of the Year was certainly a great way to start, and I would encourage anyone else who is thinking about entering to get involved - you won't regret it."

The prize for the Toro Student Greenkeeper of the Year winner is an incredible six-week scholarship which sees them travel to the University of Massachusetts to study turf management and includes a trip to the Golf Industry Show and a visit to the Toro factory.

20-year-old Dan Waring, of Ashbourne, also celebrated after becoming the inaugural winner of the Toro Young Student Greenkeeper of the Year award.

Reesink Turfcare is the UK distributor of Toro machinery and Managing Director David Cole said: "Last year we introduced a Young category to the awards and this opened up a window of opportunity to a new audience, while also re-energising the competition format. Plus, we have been able to make the entrant's tutor and club more involved, so everyone's a winner."

The winner of the Toro Young Student Greenkeeper of the Year award receives a two-week work placement at the exclusive Vidauban Golf Club in France, plus a trip to Continue to Learn at BTME.

Prizes are also available for the awards runners-up and those who nominate the students.

Being part of the Toro Student Greenkeeper awards allows nominees to meet and compete with the best greenkeeping students in the UK and Ireland.

Those invited to interview will be tested on their knowledge, not only of greenkeeping tasks, skills and health and safety, but it also incorporates understanding of the job role, personal development, and industry awareness.

The Toro Student Greenkeeper of the Year award is available to all greenkeeping students studying for eligible qualifications.

The Toro Young Student Greenkeeper of the Year award is specifically for greenkeeping students aged 20 years and under.

Greenkeeping students can nominate themselves for the awards, including by using the online application process, while college tutors, assessors or employers can also endorse applications.

Head to the BIGGA website for more information, including the full list of entry criteria and an application form.