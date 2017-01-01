Two Up For Polaris

Take the Polaris Sportsman ATV and give it Active Descent Control (ADC) coupled with the option of carrying two people and you have the new Polaris Sportsman X2 570

This is a serious contender for anyone wanting a highly versatile working vehicle for steep hill work, while having the facility to configure the rear dump box for a second seat. Powered by a 567cc, fuel injected engine, the Sportsman has all the power you need to take two people up the steepest inclines and bring you safely back down, with the Engine Braking System and ADC automatically engaging on all four wheels for optimum traction and control in all conditions.

If you want the utility and capabilities of a traditional farm pick-up with the agility of a quad the Sportsman is just that, with Electronic Power Steering and the refinement of the world's best-selling ATV's legendary attributes. Independent Rear Suspension, with 24.1 cm of rear travel, On-Demand True All-Wheel Drive, a massive 556kg of towing capacity and the dump box with its tipping facility for quick unloading make it an easy choice.

A work partner is only as good as his reliability and the Polaris Sportsman X2 570 is equipped with sealed ball joints which can be greased, sealed driveshaft splines and sealed suspension bushes. This not only provides increased durability in harsh conditions it also offers easier ongoing maintenance. Tough, durable, carries two people and heavy loads and deals easily with steep slopes, this Sportsman is surely the ideal all-round ATV.

The Polaris Sportsman X2 570 is being offered in Sage Green and will be available from early 2017.

The new Polaris Ranger Diesel three-seater Side by Side is scheduled to become available towards the end of March 2017.