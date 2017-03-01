Under threat golf course is saved

Professional golfer Neil Reeves is taking over the operation of Marsden Park Golf Course in Nelson.

Although the course will remain part of Pendle Leisure Trust's portfolio, Neil, in partnership with Pendle Leisure Trust will take control of the management and up-keep of the course and the clubhouse with some exciting changes and additions planned.

The Nelson golf course was under threat last year due to the reduction in Government funding to Pendle Council and consequently to Pendle Leisure Trust. But it was saved at the 11th hour. It was under the same threat again this year, so Neil has stepped in and saved it from potential closure.

Neil is excited at the prospect of sustaining and developing the facilities for the people of Pendle. He will be taking charge of whole of the course, including the clubhouse bar and catering, as well as memberships.

He said: "It is a great honour and a privilege to be given the chance to work with Pendle Leisure Trust and keep the game of golf in the community. "

Marsden Park is a great course to play and is at a standard to match some of the top ranking courses in the county, with wonderful, breath-taking views.

"It is open to everyone and I want to bring some new life to it. I want to build up the social side and already have plans to host events and introduce new competitions, including a North of England PGA Pro-Am, as well as numerous open events for men, ladies, seniors and juniors.

"The clubhouse will be open when the course is open, midweek as well as weekends, in a bid to re-awaken the social side and offer visitors all the facilities they want, as well as for non-golfers and the local community to use for private functions.

Alison Goode, Chief Executive of Pendle Leisure Trust, added: "We are delighted to be going into this long term partnership with Neil, who is well-respected in the golfing world and hopefully will bring lots of new people to the course.

"This is a positive step to make sure the course - and the game of golf - is kept alive for the people of Pendle and we will support him in every way we can to make sure it is a success."

Jason Whittaker, the Trust's Finance Manager, added: "Neil joined Marsden Park Golf Course last year as Head Professional and in the short time he has been with us, he has developed lots of ideas, including setting up a Golf Academy to offer the very best tuition for all ages and abilities.

"He was also instrumental in the introduction of the course's state-of-the-art Indoor Swing Studio, which features golf swing analysis equipment to offer the very best coaching experience all year round."

To view the original article please visit HERE.