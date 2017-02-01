     Welcome! Login | Register
Updating events get off to a flying start

The first of this season's free Updating Events took place at Bourne in Lincolnshire at the offices of Boothman Agriculture and hosted by Progreen.

There was a good attendance and they were updated on a range of topical issues with presentations including those of Nigel Chadwick from the Health and Safety Executive's Chemicals Regulation Division, Peter Corbett from BASIS Registration and John Moverley, Independent Chairman of the Forum. There was also time for networking and questions. Those attending were very positive about the value of the event.

In 2017, the Amenity Forum is holding a series of free Updating Events at locations across the UK. These events are half day in length and focus on short presentations covering current topics delivered by specialists in these areas. Apart from events in each main region of England, there will also be ones in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. They are being held in the period late January to early April.

If you are interested in attending, or know others who might be, you are advised to register your interest now by emailing Kate Hopkins. She can acknowledge your interest and provide the further information required as and when available. Wherever you live in the UK, there should be an event held not far from you. So whatever your role or interest, register now for these popular free information events. If you are on the Amenity Register, they also carry CPD points.

The dates and locations of the remaining events are as follows:

Cambridgeshire 21st February

Wales 23rd February

Derbyshire 28th February

Yorkshire 2nd March

London 7th March

Northern Ireland 9th March

Cheshire 14th March

Essex 23rd March

Surrey 28th March

Devon 4th April

Edinburgh 11th April

Durham 12th April

This article was written

by in Industry News, and Chemicals & Fertilisers on 7 Feb 2017

0
 Comments
