     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Mansfield Sand Feb 2017
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

What a difference one year makes!

This time last year I was lamenting the continual barrage of Atlantic storms that came our way, bringing with them large quantities of rainfall. Of late, I've received plenty of comments from footballers saying we've not had much rain, so everything must be better. A layman's perception, if ever there was one!

The weather brings that degree of unpredictability to all of us in this profession and, with no two years the same, the reality is that it's difficult to compare one year to the next.

Whilst last year was very wet, it was also mild, right up until February when we then had a prolonged cold spell. The mild weather meant that we were still topping the grass off until the end of January; growth meant recovery and well drained surfaces were coping very well.

This year has followed a different theme, whereby we have had alternating milder, but damp days, followed by cold snaps. It has been like this since December with little or no growth for the last three months and, therefore, negligible recovery. The grass has been undecided on what it should be doing.

Officially, spring starts on March 20th. The spring equinox is based on the astronomical calendar that determines the seasons due to the 23.5 degree tilt of the Earth's rotational axis, and its orbit around the sun.

Two years ago, the spring weather started on March 1st with daytime temperatures reaching 24OC. Last year, it arrived about eight weeks later than that.

Given that I've spent much of my working life on winter sports maintenance, February/March is the time when you start hoping that warmer weather is around the corner and that the grass will start growing and recovering to bring the pitches back quickly. Looking around the lower leagues at the moment, it can't come quick enough for a lot of clubs.

Whilst I'm on the subject of winter sport, and football in particular, it was with avid interest that I read that the Football Association has been in front of Parliamentary ministers this week to face a vote of no-confidence. There is a real threat that public funding will be withdrawn from football's governing body unless it is prepared to instigate reform.

For many companies in our industry, this will be viewed as a very welcome step forward. The current PIP scheme has been shrouded in controversy regarding its anti-competitive nature and the restriction of trade to all suppliers.

If you want cash strapped clubs to improve their facilities, you surely don't create a cartel-type system that removes choice and fair trade for end-users.

Cheers
Dave Saltman

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Editorial on 27 Feb 2017

This article appeared in Pitchcare Magazine Issue 71 -

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com