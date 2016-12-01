     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
The Ohio State University
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Winter wonderland - football in the snow!

Here's a great pictorial piece from the Mail Online.

Football in the snow

Few things can bring Great Britain to a standstill quicker than a light drifting of snow, but as this series of photographs proves, football was one sport that wouldn't give up without a fight.

Whilst trains, planes and cars cease to operate whenever a hint of snowfall is even suggested, stadium groundsmen, footballers and even fans worked hard across the decades to make sure games kicked-off regardless of the conditions.

Discover how groundsmen, footballers and fans battled through the elements across nine decades to stave off the worst of winter

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Football on 27 Dec 2016

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Monthly Guides
December Football Guide
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com