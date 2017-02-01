Worcestershire Supporters Association make £15,000 donation to New Road head groundsman

Worcestershire chief executive Tom Scott has praised the role of the Worcestershire Supporters' Association after their latest financial contribution to improving the infrastructure of New Road.

The association have donated £15,000 to head groundsman Tim Packwood to purchase items on his 2017 wish list.

This is being used to buy sheeting to cover the main square, new side sheets to hook onto the wheeled covers, new cover tops for those wheeled covers plus an electric mower.

Tom Scott said: "I am really pleased with the continuing development of the relationship with the Supporters' Association.

"It is a worthy cause and I've insisted that their money is spent on infrastructure around the ground.

"They are continuing to invest in areas of the ground that really need updating and I'm very pleased with the way that is going.

"The most recent donation has contributed to Tim Packwood's list of things to do and they should be duly recognised for the good work they are doing."

Tim Packwood said: "As I do every year, I come up with a wish list for items that are required.

"Andrew Jenkins (chairman) and Dave Kennedy (committee member) came around from the supporters' association and said 'we understand you are interested in buying some sheets and machinery' and said we've got £15,000 available for you to spend.

"I'm very grateful they've come and said that money is available. We needed to replace a lot of the flat sheeting, the side sheets that hook up to the covers, the run-ups and the big ones that cover all the square.

"But also the cover tops that go on top of the wheeled covers, the raised covers, those sheets needed replacing and they kindly offered to pay for those and they will have their logo on the and some sign writing saying donated by WSA.

"Then with the money that was left, we've managed to do a deal for one of these new 34 inch electric mowers for cutting the square and the net areas."

Jenkins said: "We'd heard that Tim was looking to replace or bring in certain items and we were pleased to be able to contribute towards the sheeting and the new mower.

"As an association, we will always do our best to help out where financially possible with any project-infrastructure at New Road - subject to the approval of the committee - and it is good to have a flourishing relationship with the club."

