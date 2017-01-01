     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
The Ohio State University
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Wrong size penalty area maked out for A-League game

Ground staff at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong, Australia scrambled to find their paint cans shortly before kick-off in the A-League on Monday, when it became apparent the penalty area was considerably smaller than regulation size ahead of Melbourne Victory's match against Newcastle Jets.

Victory, who play the majority of their games at Etihad Stadium and AAMI Park, were due to host the visitors from New South Wales at Simonds Stadium.

The oval venue, home of AFL powerhouse Geelong, has staged the beautiful game before, including a famous friendly win for Victory over Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in July 2016.

But it seems the rare appearance of a round-ball fixture in the traditional Aussie rules hotbed caused some confusion among the workers charged with preparing the playing surface, although it was nothing a hasty readjustment could not solve.

You can read the original article from Four Four Two HERE

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Football on 2 Jan 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Monthly Guides
January Football Guide
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com