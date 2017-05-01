     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Monsanto 2017
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

You can experience the European Tour by volunteering at this Scottish event

BIGGA members are being invited to gain tournament experience by applying to join the team at Spey Valley, Aviemore, for the 2017 Scottish Hydro Challenge Tour event.

Tournament volunteers will be required to attend the Scottish Highland course anytime from 26 June - 2 July 2017.

Accommodation, food and drink will be provided for the duration of your stay.

Each day will consist of morning and evening tasks, with time during the day to soak up the atmosphere of the event or play neighbouring courses, if you so wish.

The Macdonald Spey Valley Championship Golf Course sits in the heart of the Cairngorm National Park. This stunning heathland course runs alongside the River Spey, through banks of heather, Scots pine and silver birch, all the time offering breathtaking views of the nearby Cairngorm mountains.

CPD points are also available, as well as playing vouchers on a pro rata basis.

For more information email Greenkeeper.Aviemore@macdonald-hotels.co.uk or call 07791 162710.

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Golf on 4 May 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Monthly Guides
May Golf Guide
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com