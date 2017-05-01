You can experience the European Tour by volunteering at this Scottish event

BIGGA members are being invited to gain tournament experience by applying to join the team at Spey Valley, Aviemore, for the 2017 Scottish Hydro Challenge Tour event.

Tournament volunteers will be required to attend the Scottish Highland course anytime from 26 June - 2 July 2017.

Accommodation, food and drink will be provided for the duration of your stay.

Each day will consist of morning and evening tasks, with time during the day to soak up the atmosphere of the event or play neighbouring courses, if you so wish.

The Macdonald Spey Valley Championship Golf Course sits in the heart of the Cairngorm National Park. This stunning heathland course runs alongside the River Spey, through banks of heather, Scots pine and silver birch, all the time offering breathtaking views of the nearby Cairngorm mountains.

CPD points are also available, as well as playing vouchers on a pro rata basis.

For more information email Greenkeeper.Aviemore@macdonald-hotels.co.uk or call 07791 162710.