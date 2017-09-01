Trilo will be returning to the NEC once again on stand G010 with a wide range of blowers, scarifiers and vacuum sweepers. Particular highlights of machinery for grass and waste management will include the Trilo S3 and SU40 vacuum units and the Trilo B7 blower. As well as getting tailored advice from the Trilo staff on hand, there will also be a chance to win an iPad!

Working at a convenient 1.5 metres wide, the Trilo S3 vacuum sweeper is perfect for clearing grounds and fields. Its modest dimensions and large suction power enable quick and efficient working in small areas and even in wet conditions. It weighs in at only 1200kg meaning it can be used with compact tractors of just 28HP. The machine can also be equipped with various options including a gully brush, twisted flail shaft or verti-cutting unit making it incredibly versatile. This, combined with the design of the unit, fits the requirements of councils, contractors and Groundsmen alike.

The Trilo SU40 vacuum unit, delivering powerful suction for restricted access spaces. Mounted on a towable chassis, the power unit and 4m wander hose can be easily manoeuvred for rapid vacuuming of leaves, litter, grass, wood chippings etc.

Finishing the line-up is the Trilo B7 leaf blower. A compact, lightweight blower with a large air capacity to ensure ample airflow for blowing leaves, litter or standing water in a desired direction. With the option of installing a reverse exhaust nozzle operated from the driver's seat, the B7 can work conveniently to either side of the tractor or by setting the nozzle downwards, can clean both sides of a path simultaneously. Its compact design means awkward corners can also be accessed with ease. Completing the spec are sturdy anti-scalping rollers and two heavy gauge wheels which help to protect the grass plant on uneven surfaces.