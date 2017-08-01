AFC Bournemouth have submitted a planning application for a new multi-million pound training complex.

The document, submitted to Borough of Poole, applies for outline planning permission for the 57-acre Canford Magna Golf Club site, which AFC Bournemouth have recently acquired.

The club are planning a phased development and, once completed, it will bring AFC Bournemouth's first team, development squad, academy and pre-academy training operations and facilities into one location.

The centre will offer first-class facilities including ten full-size pitches, three junior pitches, an indoor artificial playing surface, state-of-the-art medical, fitness, sports science and rehabilitation facilities, administrative space and a press conference theatre.

Once the club's planning application has been approved, work will begin immediately.

AFC Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "This is another hugely exciting development for the club, on the back of our recent announcement regarding a new stadium in Kings Park.

"Our existing training site has served the club very well, but will be developed on to accommodate our plans for the future.

"Therefore, it was important to find a suitable location in which we can build training facilities that are befitting of a Premier League club and provide everything we need to continue maintaining and enhancing the performance of elite footballers.

"The proposed training complex will not only offer first class facilities for Premier League footballers but also provide the perfect place to help develop the next generation of AFC Bournemouth stars.

"This development is another statement of intent from the club, and shows the commitment of the shareholders to the continued vision of progression for AFC Bournemouth, while maintaining stability."