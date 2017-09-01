Aqua-Aid EU are returning to the latest instalment of Saltex at the NEC, bringing their unique range of products to Birmingham for the third time.

The real growth in popularity has come not just from the sportsturf industry but within the horticulture and agriculture markets. The universal action of Worm Power to increase root mass has led to it being used in the production of strawberries and apples in Spain, blueberries and apples in Holland and growing hops for beer in Germany, where they've found a healthier blend of fewer diseases and increased yields recorded throughout all trials.

Worm Power, Oars HS, Oars PS, PBS 150 and Verde-Cal have all seen a surge in use across the UK and Europe across golf and football, but also horse racing over the last 12-months, and the Aqua-Aid product specialists will be at the show to advise on their plethora of products.

As business has grown and developed, so has a brand-new Aqua-Aid website, which will be launching for the show. The new look website has been completely redesigned for today's market, and will be the home of the entire product range, as well as the latest news and events. The new site will also have its own mobile version, making Aqua-Aid even more accessible.

