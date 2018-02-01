In a move to bring clarity and certainty to its distribution channel, Bailoy Irrigation Control Systems has decided to bring the distribution of all its products in the UK and Ireland in-house.

In effect, from the 1 January 2018, this means customers with GTI Gemini and Trident products should contact Bailoy, rather than previous distributor Reesink Turfcare, for spares, support and sales.

Adam Lovejoy, Bailoy's managing director, says: "We have enjoyed a productive working relationship with Reesink and Toro for 25 years, but with recent changes in product and service ranges for both companies it made sense to bring the sales and support of our Gemini and Trident products in-house.

"We believe this move will end any uncertainty about who controls the sales and support of the GTI range in particular. It means we can focus on supporting and forging relationships with the contractors and dealers who sell our products directly and that is something we are very much looking forward to doing."

The move mainly affects customers with the Toro-badged CDS and SC3000, which, although labelled Toro in an exclusive distribution agreement, were designed and manufactured by Bailoy. Those customers in particular should now contact Bailoy direct for sales, support and technical information, says Adam.

"For most customers very little changes, but for those with Toro-badged CDS and SC3000 products or for those who don't have an account with Bailoy, it's a simple phone call."

And with a comprehensive range of service and support options available, it's a call that will ensure the continuation of a reliable relationship for an efficient range of products from Bailoy.

Call 020 8897 0125 or email info@bailoy.com