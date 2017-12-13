Bath Rugby have gone back to the architectural drawing board and re-booted their approach to a stadium solution at The Rec. The club have launched "Stadium for Bath", a flagship project that brings together the club, Bath Rugby Foundation and Arena 1865 with the joint ambition of delivering a new stadium at the Recreation Ground in the heart of Bath, a project that has long been fraught with local opposition to the use of community space and preservation of the city's heritage.

In conjunction with the launch, Stadium for Bath have published a document detailing feedback from stakeholders in research undertaken earlier this year and setting out the opportunity it believes redevelopment at the Recreation Ground presents for themselves and the wider community and the City of Bath.

The document - which is publicly available via Stadium for Bath's dedicated website www.stadiumforbath.com - is titled 'Exploring the Opportunity' and includes findings from independently facilitated, 'pre-design' listening consultation workshops, which took place throughout 2017.

Bath last released architectural designs four years ago, but those plans - or perhaps the consultation process employed at the time - have been deemed obsolete.

The document describes the steps to be taken in management of the project without expressing a time line at this stage.

