The BBC are currently showing a four and a half minute video on groundsmanship as part of its BBC Ideas series.

The video features Neil Stubley, Head or Courts and Horticulture at Wimbledon, and Watford FC's 'sexy' Cameron Hutcheon.

Titled 'The recipe for perfect grass', Neil and Cameron explain some of the processes required to provide a perfect playing surface for their respective sports.

Amusing graphics are included, along with a 'sexy' pose or two.

You can view the video HERE