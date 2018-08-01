Bernhard and Company is one of the world's most influential forces in the presentation and quality of turfgrass. They have always supported major international events.

Already this year they have been assisting at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, Le Golf National for the Open de France and soon with the Ryder Cup 2018. Their globally recognized sharpening systems are used in many eminent venues across the world such as TPC Potomac, TPC Deere Run for the PGA tour in the US and at the Thailand Open in Asia. Bernhard and Company clearly know what is needed to help turf professionals take it a step further.

As well as their leading presence in sharpening systems, they are now bringing more knowledge to turf specialists to improve their playability through air movement and lighting solutions.

"Bernhard and Company's approach has always been customer centric, we will advise, train and give the expertise to provide customers with the equipment they need for the application they require in order to achieve the healthiest turf and best playability possible." says Steven Nixon, Director.

Bernhard and Company are growing and have invested in turf experts to share deeper knowledge on turf technologies. Jonathan Pendry, Director of Agronomy, Renata Mundim Ribeiro, turf science graduate of the Ohio State University will be able to demonstrate and educate how to make the best of the products Bernhard and Company supply focusing on supporting the customer through the whole decision to installation process.

For more information on how Bernhard and Company can help you with solving shade issues, lack of air movement and quality of cut, visit: www.Bernhard.co.uk