Bernhard and Company has become the latest turf industry organisation to formalise its support of members of the British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association by becoming an official BIGGA Partner.

Steven Nixon (far Left) And Stephen Bernhard (far Right) With The BIGGA Delegation 2018

Bernhard and Company began working alongside BIGGA in 1998 and since 2002 has sponsored the annual BIGGA Delegation to America. Each year 10 members are flown to the United States, where they undertake a range of course visits and educational opportunities, before representing both Bernhard and BIGGA at the GCSAA's Golf Industry Show. Over the years some 160 BIGGA members have benefitted from this incredible opportunity.

A specialist in sports turf technology, Bernhard is committed to providing innovative turf care solutions to golf courses and sports turf facilities worldwide. From blade sharpening systems to sports surface air movement and moisture control solutions to supplementary lighting solutions, the Bernhard product portfolio is focused on providing its global customer base with championship turf and world class playability.

Bernhard and Company Director Steve Nixon said: "We are very proud to have been involved with BIGGA for the last 20 years. As an education supporter and sponsor of the delegation for the last 16 years, we believe we have provided some fantastic opportunities to greenkeepers.

"We firmly believe in education, and with our approach to turf health, we are very keen to support BIGGA and the industry and help develop skills and knowledge on turf health solutions."

BIGGA Chief Executive Jim Croxton said: "Bernhard and Company are magnificent supporters of BIGGA members, not just through the BIGGA Delegation each year, but also their commitment to education and innovation.

"We are hugely proud of our relationship with all our Partners and grateful for the extraordinary support they provide for our membership. I'm delighted to welcome Bernhard and Company to the fold."

For more information on the Delegation to the Golf Industry Show sponsored by Bernhard and Company, log in to the Members' Area of the BIGGA website, www.bigga.org.uk, and click on Member Opportunities.