A team of Bernhard company has taken on the 24-hour National Three Peaks Challenge this June in aid of Mind UK.

Eleven members of the internationally renowned company have taken on Snowdon in Wales, Scafell, in England and Ben Nevis in Scotland in a challenge which began on Friday 5th June 2018 in the afternoon.

Setting off from the factory in Haverhill, the team arrived at Snowdon early afternoon and climbed the 7 miles long, with an ascent of 723m in good time. They were then taken by their reliable driver to Scafell Pike starting the 6 miles long with an ascent of 989m at 2 o'clock in morning for what was to be the most arduous climb and descent they have faced.

On the drive up to Scotland they were welcomed by storm and weather warnings. The decision to postpone the last climb by just a few hours was made for everyone's safety. They set off again at 2 o'clock in the morning and completed the challenge at the highest top, Ben Nevis in the cold and snow.

Renata Mundim, said: "This was an amazing challenge and despite the aches and pains we might have suffered, we are all ready for the next one. It has been a fantastic experience with great team spirit. It's an exceptional adventure to be part of and I'm very glad I have been able to participate."

The team has raised just shy of £2,000. All funds raised will go towards supporting the work Mind, the mental health charity which provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem. They campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

Scott Purdy, Sales Manager said: "I am very proud of what we have achieved. It's been a fantastic experience and a great opportunity to get to know people you don't necessarily get a chance to spend time with. I would encourage anyone to get out and spend time and share these experiences with others. We are very proud to have been helping the great work Mind UK are doing"

You can still donate HERE

Mind - The Mental Health Charity

We're Mind, the mental health charity. We believe no one should have to face a mental health problem alone. We're here for you. Today. Now. Whether you're stressed, depressed or in crisis. We'll listen, give support and advice, and fight your corner.

Charity Registration No. 219830