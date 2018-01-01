Fully established as a trading division of Charterhouse Turf Machinery, BLEC will be returning to BTME 2018 with their range of specialised landscaping and turfcare equipment. A particular highlight for visitors stopping by stand B38 will be the updated BLEC Multiseeder.

The Blec Multiseeder (BMS) is an ideal overseeder for working on both fine turf and amenity type areas. The updated models feature all new seed ratio and seed feed systems which offer the user incredible accuracy. The twin spiked front rollers can be fixed or left to float, taking undulating surfaces easily in its stride while an optional spiked rear roller can be added should the operator wish to further increase the holes per square meter.

The BMS has an integrated weight mounting frame, allowing suitcase weights to be added should difficult ground conditions demand additional penetration. It also features two brushes- the first can be adjusted to increase or decrease the pressure applied while the rear brush preens the surface to ensure a tidy finish. Offering a 160cm working width, 120cm and 210cm wide options are also available in the range.

For those who prefer a pedestrian unit, the BLEC Cultipack Seeder will also be on show, renowned for its well-proven, accurate seeding system. The front notched ring rollers crush lumps, making small pockets in the soil which accept the seed across the full width of the roller. The rear rollers then splits the shallow ridges, covering the seeds in the top 12mm of the soil. With this unit, surface disturbance is also kept to a minimum.

Staff will also be on hand to offer further information on the full BLEC range, which includes both pedestrian and tractor mounted units, that find natural homes with greenkeepers, sports turf managers, municipalities, landscapers and contractors to name a few.

Stand: B38