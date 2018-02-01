Hackney's Blue Hut Youth Centre has won the first 'Outstanding Sports Venue Award' for 2018.

SkyWay manages the Blue Hut Youth Centre. Its work includes the running of the facilities, youth work provision and programme activities. SkyWay works with some of the most vulnerable young people between 8 - 25 years old in the borough to provide practical and emotional support with several initiatives.

Based on Provost Street, Blue Hut is there for young people in the local area on the weekday evenings.

Young People are able to take advantage of a wide selection of grassroots sports facilities and each of these are available for hire. Later this year SkyWay are hoping to secure funding to replace the 3G pitch.

January's grassroots award, which is determined by MyLocalPitch users, was based on pitch quality, venue amenities and customer experience.

MyLocalPitch is a platform for sports players who want to find and book sports venues in London. Users have the choice of over 7,000 venues across the city for 16 featured sports.

Jamie Foale, Co-Founder of MyLocalPitch, commented: "Blue Hut Youth Centre is a perfect example of how sports can help change communities for the better. The facilities are excellent, and the support network ensures the kids in the area are well looked after. Congratulations to Marlon and the team."

Marlon Gayle (pictured above) Deputy Director Blue Hut Youth Centre said: "We're delighted to receive this award and it's particularly pleasing that we were voted for by the current users. We strive to offer the best service we can for all users and look forward to welcoming all players who want to use the pitch."

To find out more about the award or how to sign up to MyLocalPitch please visit www.mylocalpitch.com