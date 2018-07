Brentford Community Stadium is currently under construction in Brentford, west London with a projected capacity of 17,250. It is planned to be the home of Brentford FC and possibly London Irish RFC.

100 days have passed since the Muttitt family put the first spade in the ground in a ceremony at Brentford Community Stadium. It's been a busy time on site - putting in some 611 piles that will the foundation for the new stadium.

This video shows the time lapse of the project to date.